Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Gets New Bus Route, Boosting Key City Connectivity | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A new city bus service connecting Kranti Chowk to Sambhajipeth via Gulmandi was launched on Sunday, marking a significant step towards strengthening the public transport network in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The route, which had been a long-standing demand of residents, is expected to offer a convenient and affordable commuting option for daily passengers.

The service was introduced following directions from CSMC standing committee chairman Anil Makariye. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mayor Sameer Rajurkar; Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal; Leader of Opposition Abdul Sameer Sajid; along with several corporators, officials, and citizens.

Prior to the formal launch, dignitaries paid floral tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kranti Chowk, symbolising respect and civic pride. The bus was then officially flagged off amid enthusiasm from locals who gathered to witness the occasion.

The newly introduced route will pass through several important locations, including the Railway Station, Kranti Chowk, Nutan Colony, Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, Sambhajipeth, Khadkeshwar, Mill Corner, and the university area. This connectivity is expected to reduce travel time, ease congestion, and provide better access to commercial and educational hubs.

Mayor Sameer Rajurkar stated that the administration had responded to persistent public demand for this route. He expressed confidence that the service would significantly improve daily commuting for residents and contribute to the city’s overall transport efficiency.