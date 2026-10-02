Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Garbage Dumping In Open Spaces To Attract Fines In Ranjangaon | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To strengthen the village’s sanitation system, the Ranjangaon Gram Panchayat and the Nagarjuna Sanitation Team have issued guidelines to residents regarding solid waste management. Notably, to avoid punitive action, citizens have been urged to hand over their household waste to the designated garbage collection vehicle that visits their area instead of dumping it on roads, dividers, open spaces, riverbeds or in drains.

When handing over household waste to the garbage collection vehicle, residents have been urged to segregate it into wet, dry, hazardous and e-waste categories. Proper segregation facilitates the processing and recycling of waste.

The Gram Panchayat has announced that punitive action will be taken against anyone found dumping garbage on village road dividers, along roadsides or in open spaces. Additionally, a fine ranging from ₹500 to ₹5,000 will be imposed on those caught littering in public places.

House owners in the village have been directed to clearly instruct their tenants to hand over garbage only to the designated garbage collection vehicle. The Gram Panchayat and the sanitation team have clarified that if a tenant is found dumping garbage in public places, the concerned house owner will face a penalty of up to ₹15,000.

Citizens have been urged not to discard plastic bags, bottles or other plastic waste on the streets or in public places. Instead, such waste should be collected separately and handed over to the garbage collection vehicle. They have also been encouraged to take the initiative in protecting the environment by avoiding the unnecessary use of plastic.

Citizen participation is crucial for keeping the village clean and beautiful. Instead of viewing cleanliness solely as the responsibility of the Gram Panchayat or sanitation workers, every citizen should begin the practice at home. Adhering to three key practices — handing over waste to the collection vehicle, segregating waste and refraining from littering in public places — will greatly assist in keeping Ranjangaon clean and beautiful.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Dhanvai, an official from the Ranjangaon (Shenpunji) Gram Panchayat, reported that fines totalling ₹27,800 were collected from residents between Sunday and Tuesday.