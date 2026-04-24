Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: G Sreekanth Sets May 2026 Target For Water Scheme | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Newly appointed Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth reviewed the new city water supply scheme on Thursday. He directed the concerned officers to ensure that the target of providing water to the city by May 2026 is achieved. The testing to bring water from Jayakwadi Dam to Nakshatrawadi Water Purification Centre has been completed successfully. Hence, the remaining works should be completed in a timely and proper manner so that the target can be achieved, he said.

The review meeting, presided over by Sreekanth, was held at the divisional commissionerate. Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Chief Engineer Manisha Palande, Executive Engineer Deependre Korate, CSMC officers, and private contractors were present.

Sreekanth reviewed the progress of the jackwell, pumping system, water purification process, and other related works.

At present, the work of laying pipelines for the new water supply scheme is underway. As a result, roads are being dug up. Once the pipelines are laid, the corporation and the administration will take positive decisions regarding road repairs. Sreekanth appealed to residents to cooperate with the ongoing work.

He directed the officers to identify the reasons for leakage in the pipelines during testing and to take long-term measures to address the issue. He also stressed the need for proper planning for water distribution and timely completion of pending works. All works should be of good quality, and all concerned departments should work in coordination, he said.

The officers and private contractors provided updates on the progress and current status of the ongoing works.