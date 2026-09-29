Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: G Sreekanth Pitches Agri-Tourism To Showcase Rural Life | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Agri-tourism is a concept that adds a new dimension to tourism, and there is significant potential for it in the Marathwada region. Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth urged that innovative concepts be implemented to provide people from urban areas with an experience of rural life through agri-tourism.

On World Tourism Day, a workshop focusing on agri-tourism, the 'Aai' scheme, tourism schemes, homestays and sustainable tourism initiatives was organised at the Visava Agri-Tourism Centre in Karodi by the Regional Tourism Office (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) of the Maharashtra Tourism Directorate on Monday.

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Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth presided over the event. Key attendees included Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer PM Meenu; MTDC General Manager Chandrashekhar Jaiswal; keynote speaker Pandurang Taware (pioneer of agri-tourism in Maharashtra); Manoj Hadole; Arun Malik (Archaeology Department); Dr Rajesh Ragde; Dr Subhash Jadhav; Vijay Jadhav (Regional Deputy Director, Directorate of Tourism); and Anjali Badve (MTDC).

Sreekanth said that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has immense potential to become the capital of agri-tourism. He remarked that, in addition to farming, it is essential to operate agri-tourism centres, as these provide an opportunity to introduce the current generation and urban residents to rural life.

Chandrashekhar Jaiswal stated that the use of digital technology at tourism centres is important. Piles of garbage are visible at many locations. He suggested using materials at the centres that are biodegradable.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minnu PM said that a large number of tourists, specifically Japanese and Marathi-speaking visitors, come to Ajanta and Ellora, and that infrastructure facilities are needed for them. She also emphasised that the city should have a distinct culinary identity.

A large number of participants, including Jaswant Singh, YTG, and Ilyas Shaikh, as well as farmers, agri-tourism centre operators, 'tourism friends' (tourism associates) and tour guides from Marathwada, attended the workshop. Dr Shivaji Gaikwad conducted the proceedings and proposed the vote of thanks.