Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Funds For Bhangshi Mata Gad Soon, Says Abdul Sattar |

“Funds of ₹2 crore have been sanctioned for various development works at the pilgrimage centre of Bhangshi Mata Gad and there will be no dearth of money for these projects,” opined Minority Development Minister and District Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar. He recently visited Bhangshi Mata Gad at Sharnapur on the anniversary of Shri Pashupatyeshwar Mahadev Temple. Sattar was the chief guest of the function. Various programmes including Rudrabhishek, Rudrayadna, sapling plantation and blood donation camp were organised. Mahant Shri Shri 1008 Parmanand Giri Maharaj was present on the occasion.

Addressing the devotees Sattar said, Bhangshi Mata Gad is the pious pilgrim centre in the district. The devotees coming here face severe inconvenience due to the lack of roads and other facilities. Hence, the funds will be released soon for various development works. The concerned officers have been directed to submit a proposal for the development of the Bhangshi Mata Gad immediately. He claimed that he would look into the matter and see that the funds were released on time. There will be no dearth of funds, Sattar assured.

Sillod Agriculture Produce Market Committee chairman Keshevrao Tayade, Ketan Kaje, Sharnapur Sarpanch Sandhya Sadavarte and devotees were present in large numbers.