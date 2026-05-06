Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Four Married Women Reported Missing In Waluj MIDC Area Within Days | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A series of incidents involving missing married women, including some who disappeared along with their children, has created concern in the Waluj industrial area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Four separate cases have been registered at the Waluj MIDC police station over the past few days.

Police said the incidents took place in different parts of the Waluj and Ranjangaon areas. In some cases, the women reportedly left home after family disputes, while in others they disappeared without informing family members.

The Incidents…

In the first case, Payal Deepak Salunke (20), a resident of Tisgaon Khawada Dongar, went missing on April 23. According to her family, she left the house around 11 am while other family members were asleep. She did not return home later, following which a missing person complaint was filed.

In another incident, Surekha Vinayak Chitte (28), a resident of Pawannagar in Ranjangaon, has been missing since April 25 along with her two children, son Shivansh and daughter Shrisha. Family members told police that the trio left the house without informing anyone and have not been traced since then.

A third case involves Anusaya Piraji Lingampalle (24), also from Pawannagar in Ranjangaon. Police said she had a quarrel with her husband and later left home, saying she was going to her parents’ house. However, she has been missing since April 29, and her whereabouts are still unknown.

In the fourth incident, Sumaiyya Subhan Shaikh (22), a resident of Salampurenagar in Pandharpur, reportedly left home on the morning of April 30 after an argument with her husband. She did not inform any family member before leaving. Her relatives searched for her at various places but could not locate her, after which they approached the police.

The repeated incidents of married women going missing within a short period have raised concern among local residents in the Waluj industrial belt. Police have registered separate missing cases, and further investigation is underway.