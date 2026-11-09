Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fire Destroys Spare Parts, Hardware Materials At Waluj Shop | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A fire broke out on Sunday evening at Bhagyashree Traders, a shop located in the Mule Square area of Waluj MIDC, causing significant damage. Vehicle spare parts and hardware materials stored in the shop were completely gutted in the blaze. Fortunately, no one was injured or killed in the incident.

According to information received, the fire broke out around 6.37pm at Bhagyashree Traders, located on Plot No. K-232 in the Waluj MIDC area. Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the Waluj MIDC fire station promptly rushed to the spot. Fire personnel used a fire tender and made strenuous efforts to bring the blaze under control.

A large quantity of vehicle spare parts and hardware equipment stored in the shop was damaged. The exact cause of the fire and the extent of the losses could not be determined.

Under the guidance of Divisional Fire Officer Atul C Mangalkar, Deputy Fire Station Officer Anil Deshmukh, driver Sandeep Gaikwad, and fire personnel Pramod Hajare, Chetan Patil, Prathamesh Nagargoje and PD Ghuge carried out the firefighting operation.