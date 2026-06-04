Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: FDA Seizes Misbranded Enerzal Bottles Worth ₹20.78 Lakh During Raid In Waluj MIDC | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized misbranded Enerzal drink bottles worth ₹20.78 lakh during a raid at a warehouse in the Waluj MIDC area.

The action was carried out on Tuesday night at the godown of FDC Ltd in Karodi following directives issued by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as part of an ongoing drive against food safety violations.

During the inspection, FDA officials found 36,468 bottles of 400 ml "RTS Fruit Beverage Energy and Electrolyte" drinks. A detailed examination revealed discrepancies in the branding and labelling of the products.

The bottles were immediately seized under provisions of food safety regulations. The total value of the seized stock was estimated at ₹20,78,676.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner D.V. Patil and Joint Commissioner S.R. Karkale. Food Safety Officers P.S. Kuchekar and P.P. Surse carried out the raid.

FDA officials said the department has intensified inspections to curb the sale and distribution of adulterated, restricted and non-compliant food products. They said food testing has been increased and strict action will be taken against manufacturers, distributors and sellers found violating food safety norms.

The department reiterated that there will be no compromise on matters related to public health and that enforcement drives will continue across the region.