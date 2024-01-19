Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Father-Son Duo Arrested In Raid At Illegal Gas Refilling Centre - See Pics |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police conducted a raid on an illegal gas refilling centre in the Shahnoormia Dargah area on Thursday night, leading to the arrest of a father-son duo and the seizure of filled and empty cylinders. The individuals apprehended are Shaikh Mukhtar Shaikh Osman (50) and his son Shaikh Ejaz Shaikh Mukhtar (21).

Acting on information received, DCP Navneet Kanwat directed officers to conduct a raid at the Shahnoormia Dargah area, where it was discovered that two individuals were illicitly filling domestic gas in empty commercial cylinders using a refilling motor.

Upon sighting the police, the accused attempted to escape, but they were promptly apprehended. The raid resulted in the discovery of 66 commercial gas cylinders, each with a capacity of 19 kg—48 were completely filled, and 18 were empty. The premises lacked safety measures, posing a hazard to the nearby residential area.

DCP Kanwat emphasised that the hazardous conditions extended to the shop's lack of safety measures to prevent accidents or ensure safety in the event of an accident. The gas filling process itself was deemed hazardous, posing a danger to the nearby residential area.

Authorities asked for the necessary documents for operating the centre, but the owners failed to produce any permits or licences. Consequently, the father and son were arrested, and the cylinders were seized. The district supply officers inspected the shop and confirmed its hazardous nature. The investigation is ongoing.