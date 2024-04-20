Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Farmer Seeks Permission For Self-Immolation

A farmer from Turkabad (Kharadi) in Gangapur taluka, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, has requested permission for self-immolation due to illegal soil and sand excavation on his farm. The unauthorized digging has rendered his land infertile, leading to financial hardship for his family. Despite submitting numerous memorandums to the government, no action has been taken.

Narayan Bhaurao Dabhade (50), the farmer in question, has submitted a memorandum to the district administration seeking permission for self-immolation.

According to the memorandum, Dabhade owns two acres of land in Mauje Kasoda, Gangapur taluka. However, Kailas Deorao Dabhade and others have been illegally excavating soil and sand from his land without permission, violating the Mining Act of 1952. Dabhade lodged a complaint at the taluka office on March 4, 2024, and followed up with a speed post on March 14, 2024. However, no action has been taken by the authorities, and the excavation continues unchecked.

The illegal excavation has caused substantial financial losses for Dabhade, resulting in soil infertility and revenue loss for the government. His family is experiencing severe financial distress, leading to starvation. Therefore, Dabhade demands permission for self-immolation as a last resort to draw attention to his plight.