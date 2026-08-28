Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ellora Gets Cleanliness Push Amid Shravan Pilgrimage Rush | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A cleanliness drive was conducted at Ellora on Thursday to mark the holy month of Shravan, with senior district officials, elected representatives and administrative staff participating in the initiative. Through voluntary manual labour, the area was cleaned within three hours.

The initiative was undertaken by the Ellora Municipal Council and implemented by the municipal administration. Zilla Parishad President Avinash Galande, MLA Prashant Bamb, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Mayor Sameer Rajurkar, Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth, District Collector Vinay Gowda, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minnu PM, Zilla Parishad member Krunal Dandge, Panchayat Samiti member Dinesh Ambhore, Verul Sarpanch Kusumbai Prakash Misal, Superintendent of Police Prakash Jadhav, Additional District Collector Sambhajirao Adkune, Municipal Council Administrative Officer Saurabh Joshi and heads of various departments participated in the drive.

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Ellora, a site of global tourism and religious significance, attracts a large number of tourists and pilgrims. District Collector Vinay Gowda said the initiative aimed to create a clean and healthy environment through regular cleanliness drives, especially during Shravan when the footfall increases.

An inspection was also conducted of development works related to Bhakti Niwas, new shops and a new access route within the premises of the Shri Grishneshwar Temple in Ellora. Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth, District Collector Vinay Gowda and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minnu PM, along with officials from concerned departments, reviewed the works.

Discussions were also held with local residents and shopkeepers regarding development works and facilities required for devotees and tourists.

The Health Department participated in the campaign under the guidance of District Health Officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar. Officials and staff, including Taluka Health Officers Dr Samadhan Raut and Dr Ranganath Tupe, Medical Officers Dr Aftab Shaikh and Dr Avinash Bere, health workers and ASHA volunteers, took part in the drive.

Dr Dhanorkar highlighted the importance of cleanliness, personal hygiene, waste segregation and maintaining clean public spaces under the My Village, Healthy Village campaign.