Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Education Must Go Beyond Marks, Says IISER Pune Director Sunil Bhagwat At BAMU’s 66th Convocation | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Education and research enhance your abilities, and these should be utilised for the welfare of society and humanity,” appealed Sunil Bhagwat, Director of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune.

He was guiding students during the 66th convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) on Monday. Vice-Chancellor (VC) Vijay Fulari presided over the function. Pro-VC Valmik Sarwade, Registrar Prashant Amrutkar, Board of Examination Director BN Dole, Accounts Officer Savita Jampawad, deans Mahendra Shirsat, Sanja Salunke, Vaishali Khaparde and Veena Humbe, Management Council members Deepak Pachpatte, Gautam Patil, Bharat Khadare, Ravikiran Sawant, Ankush Kadam, Nitin Jadhav, Yogita Hoke Patil, Vyankatesh Lamb and Aparna Patil, Joint Director Pankaja Waghmare, Kiran Ladane and others were present on the dais.

Bhagwat further said students, after gaining degrees, are entering a new sphere. Hence, while celebrating the occasion, they should not forget the hard work they had put in earlier. The aim of education is not just to gain marks but to look at life positively, he said.

Read Also Pune Municipal Polls: These 13 Battles Will Decide Who Rules PMC

Fulari, in his presidential address, appealed to students to shape their future on their own. They should always remember their association with the university during their studies, he said.

Earlier, the guests were escorted to the hall through a grand procession. The arrangements for the procession were made by Satish Dawane. Deans of all streams read out the degrees, while Mustajeeb Khan conducted the proceedings of the function.

Degrees for the October–November, 2024 and March–April, 2025 examinations were distributed during the ceremony. In all, 269 researchers were awarded PhD degrees. As many as 64,407 applications for diploma, graduation and post-graduation degrees were received, including 51,942 post-graduation and 12,465 graduation degrees.