Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Pravin Suryawanshi Conferred With Lifetime Achievement Award | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Pravin Suryawanshi, Deputy Dean of MGM Hospital and Medical College, has been conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Lokvikas Nagari Sahakari Bank Ltd, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in recognition of his contribution to the medical field. The award was presented to him by Dr JK Jadhav, founder-president of the bank.

His efforts as the National President of the Association of Surgeons of India in promoting advanced surgical techniques and ensuring the availability of advanced surgical facilities across the country were also recognised.

MLA Ambadas Danve, Dr JK Jadhav, President of Lokvikas Nagari Sahakari Bank, Vice-President Shrimant Ukirde, former MLA Namdevrao Pawar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

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Dr Suryawanshi has made significant contributions in patient care, medical education, research and social service. Along with performing complex surgical procedures, he has established a reputation as a doctor who instils confidence and a sense of safety among patients.

His knowledge and experience in the medical field have benefited several doctors and students, while his role as a mentor has also been recognised. His efforts to provide medical treatment to needy and economically disadvantaged patients, spread healthcare awareness and participate in social initiatives have added a wider social dimension to his work.

In recognition of his sustained service, dedication and commitment to society in the medical field, Lokvikas Nagari Sahakari Bank honoured him with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

MGM Vice-Chairman Dr PM Jadhav, Secretary Ankushrao Kadam, Dean Dr Rajendra Bohra and other members of the institution congratulated Dr Suryawanshi and wished him success in his future endeavours.