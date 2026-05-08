Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Uploads 12 Lakh Degrees On DigiLocker | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s Board of Examination and Evaluation has successfully implemented the ‘Zero Pendency’ drive, which has completely transformed the functioning of the administration, making it more transparent, faster and completely student-centric. The administration made a decision to clear files on the same day they were received. As a result, around 12 lakh degrees have been uploaded on DigiLocker.

The officers and employees, under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, worked day and night to clear pending files, and now the pendency rate has come down to zero. This has not only improved the functioning of the department but has also established direct communication with employees, helping resolve their technical issues.

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As far as students are concerned, they no longer need to visit the university to obtain certificates, as the distribution system has been upgraded. Students have expressed satisfaction over receiving the necessary certificates on time, official sources said.

The administration had also taken a stern stand during the recent B.Com paper leak incident, in which the question paper had gone viral on WhatsApp. The Vice-Chancellor appointed an inquiry committee and action was taken against those found responsible.

Similarly, the gap between the university and colleges has been reduced through committees comprising management council members and senior principals. Proper planning for examination form submission and hall ticket distribution has helped reduce the number of withheld results.

Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation, Dr BN Dole, said the board held discussions with associations, social organisations and leaders to resolve their issues and consider their demands. He said this had a positive impact, and as a result, no agitations or memorandums are now being submitted to the examination department.