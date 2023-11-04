Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University PhD Students Withdraw Hunger Strike |

PhD research students, under the guidance of student leader Dr Prakash Ingale, commenced an indefinite hunger strike at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on November 2. They were protesting against the mandatory implementation of biometric attendance and an unjust fee structure. However, the initial discussions between the students and the administration did not yield positive results. Subsequently, on November 4, a student delegation met with Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole. He assured the students that a resolution would be reached within a week. In response to this assurance, the students decided to end their hunger strike.

At first, the Vice Chancellor and the Pro Vice-Chancellor were adamant that the biometric attendance system could not be abandoned. Nevertheless, the students remained steadfast in their demands. Ultimately, Dr Yeole promised to find a positive solution after consulting with experts, with a commitment to resolving the matter by Thursday.

Representatives from the administration, including Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale and other officers, visited the hunger strike site and successfully persuaded the protesters to end their strike after providing a written assurance of their commitment to address the issues.

