Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Doctor & Nurse Booked After Scuffle Outside Operation Theatre At PHC | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a case of an internal dispute, a lady doctor and a nurse allegedly engaged in a violent scuffle outside the operation theatre at the Primary Health Centre in Ladsawangi on Saturday.

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The incident has created a sensation in the area and once again highlighted concerns over disorder within the public healthcare system. Local residents expressed strong resentment over the incident. Cases have been registered against both women at the Karmad Police Station.

According to information available, a resident of Pimpalkhuta village, Puja Krishna Hekade, was admitted to the Primary Health Centre for delivery at around 12.30 pm on Saturday. A dispute reportedly broke out between Medical Officer Dr Punam Munde and nurse Sukeshini Salve over who would take responsibility for conducting the delivery.

The verbal argument soon escalated, and both women allegedly began manhandling each other outside the operating theatre. Relatives of patients and other staff members intervened and attempted to separate them.

Due to the commotion at the health centre, timely medical assistance could not be provided to the pregnant woman. She was subsequently shifted to the Government Hospital at Chikalthana in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment. As her condition reportedly deteriorated, she was later referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she eventually delivered a baby boy.

The woman's relatives alleged that she had previously undergone a normal delivery and was forced to face unnecessary complications because of the dispute at the health centre. They further claimed that such incidents have become frequent at the Ladsawangi Primary Health Centre and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Sources said disputes among employees at the centre have persisted for nearly two years. Local residents had even staged a token protest and locked the health centre two months ago. A meeting was held at the facility on Friday, during which chairman Radhakishan Pathade reportedly instructed staff members to set aside their differences and provide quality healthcare services. However, despite the warning, the incident occurred the very next day.