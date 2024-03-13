Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Doctor Caught In Viral CCTV Footage Roaming Naked In Hospital Gets Fired

A doctor, whose video depicting him completely naked and in an inebriated state within the premises of the rural hospital in Bidkin went viral, has been dismissed from his position. The video caused a stir in the district.

Sources indicate that the doctor is addicted to medication and, while under the influence, engages in objectionable behavior on hospital grounds. Following the video's circulation on social media, it was determined that the incident occurred at the rural hospital in Bidkin, Paithan taluka. It has been reported that the doctor works in the hospital's ICU.

The doctor, who is addicted to narcotic drugs, frequently finds himself in an intoxicated state. His actions were captured by the hospital's CCTV cameras, and someone within the hospital leaked the footage on social media.

Sources from the District Civil Hospital stated that the doctor in question has been terminated, and an inquiry has been initiated to investigate the matter. A senior officer is leading the investigation, and appropriate action will be taken against both the doctor and the individual responsible for leaking the video on social media, they added.