Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divorced Woman Alleges Sexual Exploitation On False Promise Of Marriage | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 35-year-old divorced woman has alleged that she was sexually exploited on the false promise of marriage by a man she worked with.

Based on her complaint, the Cantonment Police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Chandrakant Raosaheb Navpute, a resident of the TV Centre area.

According to the police, the woman and the accused were colleagues and came into contact in 2023. Over time, they developed a close relationship that lasted for about two years. The complainant has stated that Navpute promised to marry her and, on that basis, established physical relations with her. He allegedly told her that his wife was unwell and frequently visited her house.

The woman has further alleged that after some time, Navpute began ignoring her. Whenever she raised the issue of marriage, he allegedly avoided the conversation. Later, he refused to marry her, saying he could not leave his wife.

The complaint also states that he threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke about their relationship. He allegedly warned that he would circulate her photographs on social media.

The woman approached Navpute’s family and informed his mother and wife about the situation. However, she has alleged that they abused her instead of offering any support.

She has also accused Navpute of physically assaulting her when she insisted on marriage. Following this, she approached the police and filed a complaint.

A case has been registered at Cantonment Police Station, and further investigation is being carried out by PSI Geeta Hake.