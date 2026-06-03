Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional Commissioner Reviews Water Supply Project, Directs Faster Completion Of Work | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional Commissioner G. Sreekanth has directed officials to speed up work on the city's new water supply project so that additional water can be supplied to residents by June 12 as planned.

Sreekanth reviewed the progress of the project during a visit to the 392 MLD (million litres per day) water purification plant at Nakshatrawadi on Tuesday. He inspected the ongoing work and instructed officials to increase the pace of pending activities to meet the deadline.

The review meeting was attended by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) Chief Engineer Manisha Palande, Additional Municipal Commissioner Kalpita Pimple, Zilla Parishad Additional CEO Vasudev Solanke, Additional Commissioner (Development and Planning) Sushma Desai, Joint Commissioner Devidas Tekale, along with officials from various departments and representatives of the contractor company.

Officials said the project is being closely monitored following directions from the High Court, which has instructed the MJP and the contractor to ensure that additional water supply reaches the city by June 12.

During the visit, Sreekanth inspected various stages of the water treatment process at the Nakshatrawadi plant, including aeration, chlorination, filtration and purification operations. Officials informed him that the water purification process has already started at the facility.

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The Divisional Commissioner stressed the need for close coordination between the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, the contractor and the municipal corporation to complete the remaining work on time. He also directed MJP officials to monitor progress on a daily basis and submit regular reports on the status of the project.

Officials expressed confidence that the project would help improve water availability in the city once the additional supply begins later this month.