Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner Orders Completion Of Water Tank Pipeline Work By June 12 | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Divisional Commissioner has directed the concerned authorities to complete the pipeline connections of water tanks constructed to provide additional water supply to the city by June 12.

He was speaking during a review meeting on the new water supply scheme for the city held at the Divisional Commissionerate on Thursday. Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) Chief Engineer Manish Palande, GVPR Company representatives, and other concerned officials and staff were present.

As per the directives of the High Court to the MJP and GVPR Company, the additional water supply to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar through the new scheme is to be ensured by June 12. Against this backdrop, the review meeting was held to assess the progress of various works under the project.

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Sreekanth directed that all technical works, pump testing, and minor works related to the water tanks be completed immediately so that water supply can begin as per the court’s timeline. He instructed that additional manpower be deployed to complete the pending works at the earliest.

He further said that all pending works related to the water tanks should be completed immediately, and pipelines should be connected without delay.

The MJP will oversee daily operations, while the municipal corporation will coordinate with local corporators to ensure household tap connections, Sreekanth added.

Officials briefed the meeting on progress at the water purification centre, jackwell, pipeline cleaning, valve repair and inspection, water quality testing, and other works. They assured that the water supply system can be started at full capacity.

Sreekanth also directed that MJP, GVPR Company, and the municipal corporation must work in coordination. He warned that strict action should be taken against contractors who fail to complete work on time or show negligence.