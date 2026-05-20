Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deogiri Nagari Sahakari Bank Limited Launches Modernised Internet Banking Service | https://deogiri.bank.in

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deogiri Nagari Sahakari Bank Limited has launched a state-of-the-art internet banking service aimed at providing customers with modern, secure and technology-driven banking facilities. Through digital banking, customers will now be able to carry out various financial transactions from the comfort of their homes in an easy, secure and efficient manner.

Deogiri Bank is among the few banks offering advanced net banking facilities, said chairman Kishor Shitole.

Keeping customer transaction security in mind, the bank has implemented advanced security systems. The round-the-clock service is expected to provide customers with a faster and more reliable digital banking experience. Customers can now conduct banking transactions anytime and from anywhere using mobile devices and computers.

Read Also VIDEO: Pune Municipal Corporation Seals RCC Coaching Centre In NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case

The bank was recently granted the status of a “Scheduled Bank,” becoming the first scheduled cooperative bank in the Marathwada region. It was also honoured with the prestigious national-level award for “Financial Inclusion Initiative” at the recently held “10th All India Urban Cooperative Banking Conference and Awards 2026.”

The bank’s total business has reached ₹2,837.50 crore, registering a growth of 17.26% over the previous year. Deposits have increased to ₹1,746.86 crore, while loans have risen to ₹1,090.64 crore. The bank’s net worth stands at ₹337.25 crore, which has emerged as one of its key strengths. The bank has also recorded a net profit of ₹40.44 crore, while maintaining net non-performing assets (Net NPA) at zero per cent.

Apart from financial services, the bank continues to undertake several social initiatives. Through activities related to education, healthcare, environmental conservation, blood donation camps, social awareness and community service programmes, the bank is fulfilling its social responsibilities, informed Shitole.

On the occasion, bank directors Rajesh Sawalkar, Sajanrao Mate, Jayashreetai Kivalekar, Prashant Deshpande, Nagnath Kajle, Amita Lekurwale, Sagar Vidwans and Suresh Jagade were present, along with Chief Executive Officer Pravin Nandedkar and Deputy Chief Executive Officers Datta Shinde and Rupendra Koyalkar.