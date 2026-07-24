Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMRDA Offers 90% Concession on Gunthewari Regularisation Till July 31 | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (CSMRDA) has offered property owners an opportunity to regularise unauthorised constructions under the Gunthewari regularisation scheme by paying betterment charges. Under the scheme, property owners need to pay only 10% of the applicable charges, effectively receiving a 90% concession, until July 31.

CSMRDA has clarified that the scheme will not be extended beyond the deadline. Commissioner and Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth appealed to all eligible property owners to take advantage of the concession before July 31.

Sreekanth reviewed the Authority's work during a meeting at the CSMRDA office on Thursday. Metropolitan Planner Harshal Baviskar, Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Lakhichand Chavan, and Accounts Officer Vikas Kakade were present.

Sreekanth said that with rapid urban and industrial growth in the CSMRDA region, it is essential to regularise unauthorised constructions to facilitate infrastructure development and planned urban growth. He urged eligible property owners to complete the regularisation process before the concession period ends.

He further stated that property owners will have to pay 50% of the applicable charges between August 1 and October 31, 2026, while the full charges will be applicable from November 1, 2026. He also directed officials to initiate action against unauthorised constructions that violate planning regulations.

The Commissioner cautioned citizens against purchasing plots on Inami (grant) lands without the required approvals and advised them to verify permissions before entering into transactions.

Sreekanth also instructed officials to formulate a comprehensive policy for developing and verifying essential infrastructure—including internal roads, sewerage networks, water supply lines, electricity connections, and plantation of native tree species in open spaces and along roads—while granting final layout approvals. He stressed that quality infrastructure must remain the highest priority.

Additionally, he directed officials to appoint an agency to conduct land-use surveys, road measurements, and on-site demarcation to support the implementation of the development plan across the CSMRDA jurisdiction.