 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Warns Of Action Against Unauthorised Hoardings
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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Warns Of Action Against Unauthorised Hoardings

The unauthorised hoardings, flex boards and banners erected without permission are affecting the city's beauty, orderliness and public safety. Hence, the civic administration has adopted a strict stance against them, sources said

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, July 17, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Warns Of Action Against Unauthorised Hoardings
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Building | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Commissioner Amol Yedge has directed that all unauthorised hoardings, flex boards and banners erected without permission across the city be removed immediately. He warned that the concerned individuals and organisations must voluntarily remove all such hoardings by July 18, failing which strict action will be taken.

The unauthorised hoardings, flex boards and banners erected without permission are affecting the city's beauty, orderliness and public safety. Hence, the civic administration has adopted a strict stance against them, sources said.

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While the Municipal Corporation has been continuously taking action against unauthorised advertisements across the city, it has been observed that hoardings and banners continue to be erected in violation of regulations at several locations. Against this backdrop, the Commissioner has issued a final warning to individuals, institutions, organisations and advertisers, directing them to remove all unauthorised hoardings within the stipulated time.

The Commissioner clarified that if any unauthorised hoardings or banners are found after the deadline, they will be removed immediately by Municipal Corporation squads, and punitive as well as legal action will be initiated against the concerned parties in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

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The Municipal Corporation said the objective of the special drive is to prevent the defacement of the city, keep roads and public spaces free from encroachments, and prioritise the safety of citizens.

The civic body has appealed to citizens, social organisations, political parties, traders and advertisers to cooperate with the city beautification drive by complying with the regulations.

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