Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Warns Advertising Agencies To Remove Unsafe Hoardings After Storm | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has directed advertising agencies to immediately remove dangerous hoardings and flex structures across the city to prevent accidents during heavy rain and strong winds.

The civic body issued the warning after heavy rain and stormy winds lashed the city on May 25. Officials said damaged hoardings, torn flexes and weak structures could pose a serious threat to people and vehicles in the coming days due to the forecast of more rain and strong winds.

According to the corporation, several hoardings in the city have torn flex material, weakened structures and hanging electric wires, increasing the risk of collapse during bad weather.

CSMC has appealed to advertising agencies and hoarding owners to immediately inspect their structures and take necessary safety measures to avoid any major accidents.

Officials said that under the Advertisement Hoarding Control Rules, 2003, it is the responsibility of advertising agencies to maintain hoardings properly and ensure public safety. The corporation clarified that agencies will be held solely responsible if any accident takes place due to unsafe hoardings.

The civic administration has directed agencies to carry out security audits of hoardings, remove dangerous materials and loose structures, replace torn flexes and strengthen weak installations at the earliest.

CSMC said proper maintenance and timely repairs are necessary to prevent accidents during the monsoon season.