 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC To Demolish Hoardings Lacking Stability Certificates
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC To Demolish Hoardings Lacking Stability Certificates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC To Demolish Hoardings Lacking Stability Certificates

The order comes in the wake of the collapse of an oversised hoarding in Ghatkopar on May 13, which killed 17 and injured over a hundred people

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC To Demolish Hoardings Lacking Stability Certificates |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has warned that hoardings in the city will be demolished if their owners failed to submit structural stability certificates by June 4.

The order comes in the wake of the Ghatkopar hoarding crash in Mumbai that claimed 17 lives last month and brought the issue of illegal and dangerous hoardings to the fore.

Municipal Commissioner G Shrikant told reporters on Friday that the civic body has instructed all hoarding owners in the city to submit structural stability certificates by June 4.

Read Also
Pune News: 66-Year-Old Labourer Crushed To Death By Crane On Karve Road While Heading To Work On...
article-image

"If the hoarding is on a building, structural audit of the building also must be carried out and certificate submitted," he said.

"If the certificate is not submitted, we will demolish the hoarding and even the building, if needed. The same applies to mobile towers too," the commissioner said.

He also said that the work of the water pipeline scheme for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was underway but some people were creating unnecessary hurdles in the work, and unauthorised structures of such people will be pulled down.

Read Also
Pune Pride March To Highlight LGBTIQ Inclusion In Education Institutes
article-image

Water is supplied using 100 tankers to the areas where there is no piped water. Daily, 100 tankers make 430 trips, the commissioner said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Class 12 Student Murdered Over Petty Quarrel In Panchavati

Nashik: Class 12 Student Murdered Over Petty Quarrel In Panchavati

Nashik: Setback For Congress As Sandeep Gulve Joins Shiv Sena (UBT)

Nashik: Setback For Congress As Sandeep Gulve Joins Shiv Sena (UBT)

Maharashtra: Mentally Unstable Man Beaten To Death In Latur; Six Held

Maharashtra: Mentally Unstable Man Beaten To Death In Latur; Six Held

Water Stock At 8.78% In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Dams

Water Stock At 8.78% In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Dams

Maharashtra: Housing Federation Seeks Single Window Scheme For Redevelopment Nod

Maharashtra: Housing Federation Seeks Single Window Scheme For Redevelopment Nod