Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Standing Committee Chairman Pulls Up Officials Over Slow Nullah Cleaning Work | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Standing Committee Chairman Anil Makariye has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the slow pace of nullah cleaning work being carried out by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) ahead of the monsoon season.

During an inspection of the ongoing cleaning drive on Saturday, Makariye found that the work was progressing slowly despite repeated instructions to officials. He also noted that silt and garbage removed from several nullahs had not been lifted from the sites, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the drive.

The civic body had launched the nullah cleaning campaign as part of its pre-monsoon preparations to prevent waterlogging and flooding during the rainy season. However, Makariye said the work has not progressed as expected, even though the monsoon is approaching.

He pointed out that he had personally inspected the cleaning work earlier and had directed officials to speed up the process. Despite those instructions, several tasks remain incomplete.

The municipal administration had assured that all cleaning work would be completed before the onset of the monsoon. However, the target has not yet been achieved, prompting criticism from the standing committee chairman.

Makariye warned officials to complete the remaining work at the earliest, stating that any delay could create problems during the rainy season. He stressed the need for faster execution of the cleaning drive to ensure the city is prepared before heavy rains begin.