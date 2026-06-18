Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Standing Committee Chairman Directs Officials To Complete Nullah Cleaning Before Monsoon | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Standing Committee Chairman Anil Makariye has directed civic officials to complete all nullah cleaning work before the monsoon. He issued the instructions after inspecting the progress of the work at several locations across the city.

Makariye visited Moti Karanja, Gandhinagar, Aushadhi Bhavan, Dulha-Dulhan Chowk, Sambhajipeth, Nath Market, Sena Bhavan and nearby areas.

During the inspection, he found that only around 50 per cent of the cleaning work had been completed. He instructed the concerned officials to finish the remaining work within the stipulated time.

He also ordered strict action against people who dump garbage and release sewage into nullahs. Makariye asked officials to install CCTV cameras at Moti Karanja, Gandhinagar, Aushadhi Bhavan and Nath Market to identify those responsible for littering.

He said garbage dumped in drains leads to waterlogging during the rainy season, as rainwater cannot flow freely. It also creates a foul smell and increases the risk of accidents. He directed officials to ensure timely cleaning of the drains and take immediate action against violators to avoid inconvenience to residents during the monsoon.

Makariye also appealed to citizens to cooperate with the civic body and help keep the city clean.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Nankishor Bhombe, Executive Engineer Anil Tanpure, Deputy Engineer Aarti Navgire, Assistant Commissioner Ramesh More officials were present during the inspection.