Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Seizes 1,340 KG Banned Plastic, Fines Trader ₹25,000 | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has intensified its crackdown on the use and sale of plastic items banned by the state government. Acting on the orders of Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge and under the direct supervision of Deputy Commissioner Nandkishor Bhombe, the Nagarik Mitra Pathak carried out a special operation on Tuesday.

During the operation, SK Plastic (proprietor Sanjay Asaram Katare) faced punitive action for the second time. Earlier, on April 23, 560 kg of plastic had been seized from the same shop and a fine of ₹25,000 had been collected. Despite this, the shop was again found in possession of banned plastic in violation of regulations, following which the Municipal Corporation imposed another fine of ₹25,000. A total of 1,340 kg of banned plastic was seized from the city during the drive on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out by a team comprising Devidas Susar, Janardan Sangale and Balaji Sable of the Nagarik Mitra Pathak, along with Municipal Corporation personnel Kishore Nade and Anand Chavarya.

The Municipal Corporation has issued a stern warning to traders who repeatedly violate the plastic ban. The corporation has clarified that, henceforth, action against repeat offenders will not be limited to fines. Formal police complaints will be lodged against them, and their business establishments will be permanently sealed. The administration has urged traders to strictly adhere to the state government's plastic ban regulations and cooperate with the Municipal Corporation.