Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Resumes Tender Process After Model Code Of Conduct Ends

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Building | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Several development works of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had been stalled for the past one-and-a-half months due to the Model Code of Conduct imposed for the Aurangabad Graduates' Constituency election. With the withdrawal of the code, the tender process has now gained momentum. On October 30, tenders for six development works were published, paving the way for civic projects to resume.

The tenders include the installation of prefabricated container toilets for women, estimated to cost around ₹31 lakh, along with several other small and major works.

The municipal corporation elections were held in January 2026, and the budget was sanctioned in April. Subsequently, ward engineer offices prepared estimates for various development works proposed by corporators. However, when the tender processes for these projects were in their initial stages, the Model Code of Conduct for the Graduates' Constituency election came into force, bringing the works to a halt.

Several areas urgently required drainage pipeline work, but residents had to face considerable inconvenience for nearly one-and-a-half months. Corporators were also dissatisfied with the delay and had to face residents' ire over the stalled projects.

Some drainage, road and electricity-related works had reached the final stages of the tender process. However, officials were not issuing work orders due to the Model Code of Conduct. Work orders are likely to be issued from this week, sources said.