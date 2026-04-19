Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Plans 100 MW Solar Project To Cut Water Supply Power Costs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Building | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The civic body is planning to set up a 100 MW solar power project to reduce rising electricity costs for its upcoming water supply scheme, Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge said.

The move comes as the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) prepares to run two high-capacity pumps of 3,700 horsepower round the clock under the new project. This is expected to sharply increase power consumption and monthly expenses.

At present, the city receives around 140 MLD (million litres per day) of water, for which the corporation spends nearly ₹4.5 crore on electricity. Once the new scheme is fully operational, the cost is expected to rise to between ₹8 crore and ₹10 crore per month.

Officials said each pump will consume about 5,000 units of electricity per hour, with the cost of power at around ₹9 per unit. With both pumps running continuously, the annual electricity expense could reach nearly ₹100 crore.

To manage this financial burden, the civic administration has decided to shift towards solar energy. Commissioner Yedge said a final decision on the solar project is likely within two weeks. Preliminary inspections are already underway.

The new water supply scheme is expected to be fully implemented by the end of May. In the first phase, the city may receive an additional 50 to 60 MLD of water. From around Diwali, the supply is expected to increase further to 200 MLD.

For the solar project, the administration is currently searching for suitable land. If government land is not available, private land may be taken on lease. Officials said that about 3.5 acres of land is required for setting up 1 MW of solar capacity, and planning is being done accordingly.

The civic body believes that switching to solar power will help control long-term electricity costs while ensuring a stable water supply for the growing city.