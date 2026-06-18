Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Launches Diarrhoea Control Drive To Prevent Infant Deaths | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has launched a diarrhoea control drive to prevent infant deaths during the monsoon season. The campaign began on June 16 and will continue till July 31.

The drive has been launched on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge. It is being carried out under the guidance of Additional Municipal Commissioner Kalpita Pimple and the supervision of Dr Ujwalla Bhamre.

The campaign was inaugurated at the CSMC Hospital in CIDCO N-8 by Dr Megha Jogdand. Dr Manoj Bajaj, Dr Chandrakala Gaikwad, Dr Varad Shinde, Nanda Jadhav, Sunita Bunge, Anusaya Sontakke and other officials were present.

As part of the campaign, ASHA workers will visit homes to spread awareness about hygiene, safe drinking water and ways to prevent diarrhoea. Children in the 0-5 age group who are affected by diarrhoea will receive two packets of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and 14 zinc tablets free of cost.

The civic body has also set up ORT corners at all government health centres. Health workers will educate people about preventing diarrhoea, keeping their surroundings clean, washing hands properly and preparing ORS at home.

The health department has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the staff and support the campaign to make it successful.