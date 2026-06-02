Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Launches Anti-Mosquito Drive Ahead Of Monsoon To Prevent Disease Outbreaks | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has launched a city-wide Abate treatment drive ahead of the monsoon season to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

The drive began on June 1 and is being carried out across all 10 municipal zones in the city. Civic officials said the initiative aims to reduce mosquito breeding and prevent possible disease outbreaks during the rainy season.

The campaign is being conducted under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge and senior civic officials. Health department teams have been instructed to focus on sensitive and high-risk areas across the city.

Medical Officer Dr Ujwalla Bhamre appealed to officers and employees to implement the drive effectively and ensure preventive measures reach all parts of the city. Officials have also been directed to conduct surveys in vulnerable areas and identify potential mosquito breeding spots.

A video conference was held with health officials and field staff to review pre-monsoon preparations and discuss measures to control mosquito-borne and water-borne diseases. Guidance was provided on disease surveillance, fever monitoring, public awareness campaigns and the use of Abate treatment.

As part of the drive, civic teams will conduct door-to-door visits, distribute information brochures and educate residents about preventive measures. Citizens have been advised to regularly clean and dry water tanks, coolers, drums, flowerpots and other containers that can collect stagnant water.

CSMC officials said public participation will play a key role in preventing the spread of diseases during the monsoon season.