Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Intensifies Tax Recovery Drive, Seals 13 Properties, Recovers ₹39.35 Lakh

Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Following the response received during last week's tax recovery drive, and in accordance with the directions of Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) conducted another tax recovery drive across all 10 zones on Thursday, July 9.

As per the Commissioner's instructions, Additional Commissioner Kalpita Pimple and Deputy Commissioner Vikas Nawale assigned a list of 15 to 20 major defaulters from each zone for enforcement action. Tax recovery squads carried out the drive across all 10 zones.

During the drive, 13 properties were sealed, and tax dues worth ₹39.35 lakh were recovered.

Zone-wise, one property was sealed in Zone 3; two properties were sealed in Zone 5, where ₹15.77 lakh was recovered; two properties were sealed in Zone 6, with recoveries of ₹7.08 lakh; ₹2 lakh was recovered in Zone 7; two properties were sealed in Zone 9; and six properties were sealed in Zone 10, where ₹14.50 lakh was recovered, officials said.