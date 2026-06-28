Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Intensifies Drive For 100% Waste Segregation | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is aiming to achieve 100% waste segregation at source, with measures being intensified to improve garbage collection and processing across the city, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Nandkishor Bhombe said during his visit to the Refuse Transfer Station (RTS) at N-12, Shivajinagar, on Friday.

Bhombe inspected garbage collection by municipal vehicles, source segregation practices and waste weight management at the station. He appreciated the IEC team, drivers and helpers for implementing segregation of wet, dry, domestic hazardous and sanitary waste and stressed that waste should be segregated at the point of collection while creating greater public awareness.

He issued instructions to address incomplete waste collection, ensure display of route maps and ward numbers on all collection vehicles, maintain vehicle cleanliness, and make it mandatory for drivers and helpers to wear uniforms and carry identity cards. He also directed drivers to record accurate vehicle weights at the weighbridge and instructed officials to use modern compactor machines at the RTS for efficient processing and prompt transportation of waste to the main processing centre.

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Bhombe further directed officials to ensure proper maintenance of drainage systems during the monsoon, make the use of PPE kits mandatory for sanitation workers, and keep the RTS premises clean, safe and green. He said the city's cleanliness goals would be achieved through 100% source segregation, an efficient waste collection system and active public participation supported by sustained awareness campaigns.