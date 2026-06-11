Central Team Begins Swachh Survekshan Inspection In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

‘Which Part Did They Inspect?’: Citizens React As Pune Secures 8th Spot In Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A central team from Delhi has begun its final cleanliness assessment of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The inspection is part of the Swachh Survekshan survey, which will determine the city’s national cleanliness ranking.

A 10-member team has arrived in the city and will conduct inspections for a week. The assessment carries a total of 12,500 marks and covers cities with populations of more than 10 lakh.

The team has started ground-level inspections of waste segregation facilities, garbage collection systems, waste processing plants and sewage management infrastructure. Officials are also making surprise visits to different parts of the city to verify the actual condition of sanitation services.

Apart from physical inspections, the team will interact with residents and collect feedback on cleanliness and waste management. Citizen participation and feedback form an important part of the ranking process.

The Municipal Corporation has introduced several measures this year, including door-to-door waste collection, smart garbage monitoring and increased awareness campaigns across city wards. All garbage collection vehicles are being monitored through an e-vehicle tracking system.

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Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge said residents can register complaints related to garbage collection through the civic helpline number 8888778851. He also appealed to citizens not to dump waste on roads or open spaces.

The survey results are expected to reflect whether the city’s recent investments and sanitation initiatives have translated into improved cleanliness standards.