Swachh Survekshan Team Covers Over 100 Locations In 2 Days Across Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Assessment Team conducting the Swachh Survekshan 2025–26 intensified inspection drive on Friday, covering several locations across both old and new Bhopal. Within just two days, the six-member team visited more than 100 locations to assess sanitation systems, beautification efforts, and civic amenities across the city.

According to officials of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) the team inspected parks, Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs), Sulabh complexes, government schools, public markets, fountains, and Waste-to-Wonder sites to evaluate the actual ground-level condition of cleanliness arrangements.

Areas surveyed included Chowk Bazaar, Tila Jamalpura, Nariyal Kheda, Hamidia Road, the Railway Station area, MP Nagar, Ayodhya Nagar, MACT Square, and Minto Hall.

In Punjabi Bagh, the assessment team was reportedly impressed by a fish-aquarium-themed mural painted in a narrow lane and the transformation of a Garbage Transfer Station into an aesthetically developed public space. Team members even stopped to take selfies at the site.

The survey team also visited government schools to inspect toilet facilities, campus cleanliness and hygiene standards while Sulabh complexes and garbage-prone locations were checked for regular maintenance and cleanliness operations.

Surprise inspections across city zones

Beginning at 9 am, the team carried out surprise inspection in Zone-1 (Bairagarh), garbage transfer stations, parks, markets, and bus stands. Later, inspections were conducted at Idgah Hills, Kamala Park, Mangalwara, Itwara and Karond-Bhanpur region. Officials closely examined drain and sewer cleaning, sanitation at public and community toilets, water supply arrangements, lighting systems, and overall maintenance standards.

Parks in multiple wards including wards 13, 18, 21, 22, 42 and 76, were also inspected. Team members interacted with staff regarding maintenance routines, plant care, tree health, and sanitation protocols.

Public feedback & selfie moments

During the inspection, the team also sought direct public feedback to ensure an unbiased assessment. Citizens’ responses were recorded on video as part of the survey documentation process.