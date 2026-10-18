Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Disconnects 19 Illegal Water Connections | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To ensure a smooth water supply across the city and prevent misuse, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has launched a drive against illegal water connections. During an operation near Jinsi Police Station, a special municipal task force disconnected 19 unauthorised connections from a 500 mm main water pipeline. The authorities also seized pipes used to illegally draw water from Harsul Lake.

The municipal administration received information that large quantities of water were being siphoned off through unauthorised connections to a 500 mm-diameter main water pipeline passing in front of Jinsi Police Station. Acting on the information, an inspection team visited the site and discovered the illegal connections. The team disconnected all 19 connections, putting an end to the unauthorised drawing of water from the pipeline.

In a separate operation, the administration conducted a raid near Harsul Lake, targeting those extracting water without authorisation. The municipal team seized pipes laid to draw water illegally from the lake.

The drive was carried out under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge and the guidance of Additional Commissioner-II Kalpita Pimple. Executive Engineer Dattatray Gaikwad, Deputy Engineer Anand Rajput, Team Engineer Rohit Ingale and Junior Engineer Akshay Dukle participated in the operation, along with staff from the unauthorised water connection detection squad.

The municipal administration has warned that water theft from the city's main pipelines, illegal extraction from lakes and wastage of drinking water will not be tolerated. It has also said the drive to detect such activities will be intensified across the city.