Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Encroachment At Aurangpura Vegetable Market | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s (CSMC) anti-encroachment department carried out a drive against encroachments in front of the Aurangpura vegetable market on Thursday.

Following the directives of Commissioner Amol Yedge, a total of 12 sheds and one iron arch located in front of shops opposite the Aurangpura vegetable market were removed.

For the past few years, fruit vendors, snack (chips) sellers and various small-scale traders had encroached upon the footpaths near the Piya Market gate. Some had also erected sheds within the mandatory open spaces (setback areas) of buildings. The Municipal Corporation carries out enforcement drives in this area every year.

Within two to four days of an anti-encroachment drive, the same area is encroached upon again. This pattern has persisted in Aurangpura for years.

The road stretching from Pathak Photo Studio towards the old vegetable market experiences heavy vehicular movement throughout the day, leading to traffic congestion during morning and evening hours.

The anti-encroachment department seized 11 handcarts used by fruit vendors in the area, along with other items. As the operation was underway, other nearby handcart vendors fled the scene. Consequently, the Municipal Corporation’s team could seize only a few carts.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Santosh Wahule, supervisory officer of the anti-encroachment department. Deputy Commissioner Savita Sonawane, Assistant Commissioner Sanjay Suradkar, and building inspectors Sundar Kharat, Ravindra Desai and Ashok Kadam were present during the drive.