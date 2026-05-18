Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Commissioner Amol Yedge Visits Summer Sports Camp At Garware Stadium | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Commissioner Amol Yedge on Sunday visited the summer sports camp being organised at Garware Stadium and reviewed the facilities and arrangements being provided to athletes undergoing training there.

During his visit, Yedge inspected the infrastructure and support systems made available for players participating in different Olympic sports disciplines at the camp. Civic officials said the commissioner paid special attention to the fencing section and gathered detailed information about the sport, its growing popularity, training techniques, and the facilities currently available for budding players in the city.

The commissioner interacted with coaches, trainers, and athletes and discussed the quality of equipment being used during practice sessions. He also enquired about the daily training schedule, the challenges faced by players, and preparations being made for upcoming state, national, and international-level competitions. Yedge encouraged the athletes to continue their hard work and dedication and extended his best wishes for their future tournaments.

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Officials said several players shared their experiences and requirements with the commissioner during the interaction. Yedge assured the sportspersons and trainers that the civic administration would make sincere efforts towards establishing an international-standard fencing hall in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to help athletes receive advanced training facilities locally.

He also expressed satisfaction over the discipline and quality of coaching at the camp and appreciated the contribution of coaches in preparing athletes for competitive sporting events. Sports officer Sanjeev Balaya, trainer Sagar Magare, Santosh Avchar, and several other officials and coaches were present during the inspection visit.