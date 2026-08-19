Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Collects ₹1.5 Lakh Fine In Drive Against Illegal Ads | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has adopted a strict stance against unauthorised banners, posters, information boards, wall posters and pamphlets defacing public spaces in the city. On Tuesday, municipal squads conducted a drive in the HUDCO TV Centre area, imposing fines totalling more than ₹1.5 lakh in a single day.

The special drive was conducted under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge and Deputy Commissioner Nandkishor Bhombe. Teams from the Nagarik Mitra Pathak and the Solid Waste Management Department jointly inspected commercial areas in the HUDCO TV Centre vicinity and took action against establishments displaying unauthorised advertising material.

HUDCO TV Centre is a key commercial hub in the city, with numerous establishments. During the drive, more than 100 commercial establishments were inspected. Action was taken against 20 establishments where unauthorised banners, posters, information boards, wall posters, pamphlets and other advertising materials were found.

The establishments included coaching classes, hospitals, hotels, saree and textile shops, eateries, shopping malls and other commercial businesses. Fines were imposed under the provisions of the Municipal Corporation Act after the establishments were found displaying advertising material in public places or in violation of regulations.

Fines ranging from around ₹5,000 to ₹50,000 were imposed depending on the nature and extent of the violations. A total of more than ₹1.50 lakh was collected.

The action caused a stir among local business owners. The administration clarified that businesses must comply with municipal regulations and obtain the necessary permissions before displaying advertisements in public spaces.

The civic body also warned that strict action would be taken against individuals and establishments found littering or dumping waste in public places. Serious or repeated violations could invite legal proceedings.

Municipal Commissioner Yedge said, “The city is being defaced by the display of unauthorised banners, posters and advertising materials at various key locations. This special drive has been launched to preserve the beauty and cleanliness of public spaces. Following the action taken in the HUDCO TV Centre area, similar regular inspections and punitive measures will now be implemented in other parts of the city as well.”