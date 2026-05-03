Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cross-Blood Group Kidney Transplant Successful

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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For the first time, a successful kidney transplant between individuals with different blood groups has been performed at Advance Medicity Hospital in the Beed Bypass area of the city. The hospital claimed that this surgery marks an important milestone in the medical field.

The surgery was performed on Rama Jondhale (50) from Manavat in Parbhani district, with his wife Mandakini Jondhale (45) donating her kidney. Despite having different blood groups, the transplant was successful with the help of advanced medical technology, thorough testing, and careful planning.

Since the patient’s financial condition was very poor, the surgery was made possible through government schemes and the support of the hospital. As a result, the patient has been given a new lease of life and is expected to lead a better life ahead, it was informed during a press conference.

For this complex surgery, Dr Anand Bhuktar (Kidney Transplant Surgeon), Dr Siddhivinayak Rajmane (Transplant Physician), Dr Sudarshan Chinchole (Urologist), Dr Vinod Bhuktar (Orthopaedic Surgeon), Dr Manoj Bhuktar (Neurologist), Dr Anuja Bhuktar (Ophthalmologist), and Dr Pragya Bhuktar (Radiologist) played key roles.