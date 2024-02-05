Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Crime: Youth Arrested For Possessing Sharp Kukri, Foreign Liquor Permitted In Goa Seized |

The Jawaharnagar police arrested a youth found in possession of a sharp Kukri with alleged intentions to commit a crime in the Jawahar Colony area on Saturday night.

According to the police, they received information on Saturday night regarding a youth possessing a weapon and planning a crime in the Jawahar Colony area.

In response, the police team conducted a search in the Hedgewar Hospital area. They located a suspicious youth standing near the hospital wall with his motorcycle.

Upon instructing him to approach, the youth attempted to escape on his motorcycle. The police pursued and apprehended him. A subsequent search of the motorcycle revealed a fifteen-inch-long and two-inch-wide sharp weapon, identified as a Kukri, concealed in a wooden cover and wrapped in a green cloth. The police are investigating the youth's suspected criminal intentions in connection with the weapon.

The police action was undertaken under the guidance of CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Navneet Kanwat, ACP Ranjeet Patil, PI Vyankat Kendre, and involved personnel including Chandrakant Pote, Maruti Gore, Naresh Deglur, Macchindra Jogdande, Manoj Ukey, and others.

Foreign Liquor Permitted In Goa Seized

The State Excise Department arrested a man for transporting foreign liquor, permitted only in Goa but banned in Maharashtra, at Bhalgaon Shivar on Sunday night. The officers seized liquor and a car, totaling ₹4.78 lakh. The arrested individual is identified as Amol Vishnu Galekar (Gangalgaon, Buldhana District).

According to details, state officers received information about a man transporting illicit liquor. A trap was set at Bhalgaon Shivar, and a suspicious car was intercepted.

However, the driver evaded the trap, speeding away. The officers chased and blocked the car near Bhalgaon Kaman. A search revealed various liquor bottles, including 27 bottles of Golden S Whiskey (750 ml each), 33 bottles of Mystery Blue Old Whiskey (760 ml each), 60 bottles of Real Peters Whiskey (750 ml each), 12 bottles of Black Horse XXX Rum (750 ml each), 23 bottles of Gold and Black XXX Rum (750 ml each), 142 bottles of Pilot XXX Rum (180 ml each), 144 bottles of Real Black Whiskey (180 ml each), and 96 bottles of Golden S Blue Fine Whiskey (180 ml each).

The action was carried out under the guidance of Divisional Commissioner Sangeeta Darekar, SP Santosh Zagade, Dy SP Sharad Phatangale, by Inspector Anand Chaudhary, Ganesh Pawar, Ganesh Nagve, AK Sapkal, Praveen Puri, Chetan Wankhede, Dnyaneshwar Sambre, Ravi Muradkar, and others.