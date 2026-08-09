Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Crime Branch Busts Pistol Sale Network, Two Arrested | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Crime Branch has arrested two men and seized a country-made pistol and two live cartridges while probing an alleged network involved in the sale of weapons in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Police detained Shaikh Shakeel Shaikh Nazim, 19, of Saida Colony, and Sayyad Alfaz Sayyad Ahmed, 21, of Alamgir Colony, Jatwada, after receiving information that two men would arrive on Jatwada Road to sell a pistol.

According to police, the two were travelling on a two-wheeler when officers intercepted them. A search allegedly led to the recovery of the pistol and two live cartridges.

During the investigation, police examined the mobile phones of the two men and two others identified as Shaikh Abu Naser, 27, and Umar Durrani, 25. Police said photographs of pistols were found on the phones and the four were in contact with one another.

Shakeel allegedly told police that the pistol had been given to them for sale by Abu Naser and Durrani.

Police are now investigating whether the group had previously bought or sold weapons and whether more people are involved in the alleged network.

Durrani had earlier been booked in connection with a rally opposing the renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and for allegedly posting objectionable videos on social media, according to police.

The latest action was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar, DCP Shashikant Satav and ACP Mazhar Syed.