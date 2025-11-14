Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Couple Killed, Son Injured After Bike Rams Into Truck On Kanchanwadi Flyover | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A couple died while their 13-year-old son was severely injured as their motorcycle rammed into a truck on the Kanchanwadi flyover on Thursday morning. The deceased have been identified as Gajanan Sandusingh Gomladu (40, Varzadi, Gangapur) and his wife Radha Gajanan Gomladu (35). Their son Vishal is severely injured and is being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The Gomladu couple and their son were going to Jalna to see their ailing relative on their motorcycle (MH 20 GS 1309) on Thursday. At around 11 am, they were passing through the Kanchanwadi flyover when a truck (MH 48 BM 2455) suddenly took a U-turn, and the motorcycle rammed into it. Gajanan and Radha sustained injuries to the head and chest and died on the spot due to excessive blood loss. The nearby residents caught the truck driver, Anil Sanjay Rathod (30), and handed him over to the Satara police, informed PI Krushna Shinde.

The traffic department had issued 45 challans to this truck for breaching traffic norms like jumping signals, rough driving, no entry and others between November 2019 and November 11, 2025. However, the truck owner had paid the fine for only eight challans, and the remaining 37 challans with the fine amount of ₹24,350 are still pending, the sources said.