Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Commotion At Shreeyash Engineering College, Department Head Assaulted Over Exam Dispute | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A dispute over a demand to allow students to appear for their first-semester examinations escalated into an alleged assault on Vijaykumar MP (34), head of the Computer Science Department at Shreeyash College of Engineering & Technology.

A group of students, accompanied by members of certain organisations, allegedly cornered him inside the principal's office and assaulted him, fracturing the little finger of his right hand. A video of the incident, which took place on the afternoon of Nov 23, circulated, following which the Satara police registered a case of attempt to murder against nine individuals.

According to Vijaykumar's complaint, final-year students Balaji Rathod, Vijay Chavan, Omkar Dank and Chetan Vyavhare approached him at 2 pm on Nov 17. They allegedly threatened him, saying, "Allow us to appear for the semester examinations, or else meet us outside the college and we'll deal with you then."

At 6 pm on Nov 21, Rushikesh Banjara, Balaji Rathod and some other office-bearers of an organisation went to Principal MM Patil's office. They allegedly created a commotion and threatened to have Vijaykumar removed from his job. They also warned that they would harm him if their demand was not met.

On the morning of Nov 23, the seventh-semester artificial intelligence examination was underway. While attending to his departmental duties, Vijaykumar received a message at 2.30 pm informing him that the principal had summoned him. He went to the principal's office, where he found nine other individuals along with the principal.

During the discussion, Vijaykumar was explaining the matter to those present in Hindi. Sachin Rathod and Mukesh Rathod allegedly attacked him, questioning why he was speaking in Hindi while living in Maharashtra. They also questioned him about the people accompanying him, asking, "Do they work for the Maharashtra government?" They then grabbed him by the collar and tore his shirt. Security guards rushed to the scene and rescued Vijaykumar.

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After the assault, the students allegedly threatened Vijaykumar, warning him that if he filed a police complaint, they would "pack him up" and send him back to his home state.

Vijaykumar was admitted to a hospital, where doctors advised surgery for his injured finger. After receiving treatment, he approached the Satara police station.

Based on his complaint, the police booked Balaji Rathod (20), Vijay Chavan (20), Omkar Dank (20), Chetan Vyavhare (20), Sachin Rathod (30), Mukesh Rathod (35), Rushikesh Banjara (21), Om Pawar (21) and Rohit Pawar (20).

Cross-complaints filed

The suspects have also levelled allegations of assault against Vijaykumar. They filed a complaint alleging that when they approached him to discuss issues faced by students, he started an argument and assaulted them.

The process of registering cross-complaints continued until late into the night. Police Sub-Inspector Dilip Bachate is investigating the matter under the guidance of senior officers.