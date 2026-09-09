Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: College Girl Raped At Lodges, Threatened With Photo Leak | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A serious incident was reported in the Waluj area, where a man allegedly befriended a college-going girl, gained her trust, took her to lodges and sexually assaulted her on three occasions while threatening to make her photographs viral. Based on the girl's complaint, the MIDC Waluj Police registered a case on Monday against accused Prasad Gulabrao Mhaske, a resident of Hingoli.

According to the police, the victim studies at a college in the Waluj area. She met Prasad in September 2025, and the two became friends. After knowing him for two months, she began to trust him, and they started going out together, visiting various places and watching movies.

In November, Prasad obtained her Aadhaar card, claiming it was required to book movie tickets. He then took her on a two-wheeler to a lodge in the Bajajnagar area. In her complaint, the woman alleged that he sexually assaulted her there against her will. During the incident, Prasad allegedly took photographs of her and threatened to make them viral if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

It is alleged that in June, Prasad again took the victim on a two-wheeler to DNR Lodging in Bajajnagar and sexually assaulted her. She told the police that he subsequently took her to Mahalaxmi Lodge and subjected her to similar abuse. Distressed by the repeated incidents, she switched off her mobile phone and stopped attending college for a few days.

On the night of September 4, Prasad allegedly called the young woman's aunt and claimed to be in a romantic relationship with her. He threatened to make her photographs viral if she did not answer his calls.

Prasad allegedly pressured the victim to meet him at a lodge. Even after she refused, he went near her home and issued threats.

On the night of September 5, Prasad called the young woman's father and added his friend, Rishikesh Shelar, to a conference call. The two allegedly threatened to kill the young woman if she did not stop talking to other boys and attending college.

When her parents spoke to her about the matter, she revealed the entire incident and subsequently lodged a complaint at the police station. The police have registered a case against the concerned individuals, and further investigation is underway.