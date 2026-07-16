Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Collector Vinay Gowda Reviews Preparations For Ashadhi Ekadashi At Chhota Pandharpur | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With Ashadhi Ekadashi just eight days away, District Collector Vinay Gowda G.C. on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for the annual pilgrimage at Chhota Pandharpur in Waluj, where lakhs of devotees are expected to gather for darshan of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini.

The collector inspected the temple premises and reviewed arrangements for the darshan queue, traffic management, parking, security, cleanliness, drinking water, healthcare services, emergency response and fire safety. He directed officials to ensure that all departments work in coordination so that devotees do not face any inconvenience during the festival.

Every year, Chhota Pandharpur, also known as Prati-Pandharpur, attracts lakhs of devotees on Ashadhi Ekadashi. Keeping the expected rush in mind, the administration is strengthening security, traffic regulation, medical facilities and emergency services.

Gowda instructed officials to implement all arrangements according to the planned schedule and ensure smooth movement of devotees throughout the event.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashok Rajput, Tehsildar Umesh Patil, Senior Police Inspector Rameshwar Gade, Police Inspector Sandeep Rajput, Circle Officers Abhilasha Mhaske and Shekhar Shinde, Talathi Swapnil Shelke and other officials were present during the inspection.

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A high-level review meeting will be held at the District Collectorate on Monday to assess the preparedness of the police, revenue, health, public works, electricity, transport and Gram Panchayat departments, along with the temple committee. The meeting will finalise arrangements related to public amenities, security and traffic management ahead of the Ashadhi Yatra.