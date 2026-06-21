Health Commissioner Reviews Preparations For Ashadhi Wari Medical Services |

With lakhs of devotees expected to participate in the annual Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage to Pandharpur, the Public Health Department has intensified its preparations to ensure comprehensive healthcare services along the pilgrimage route. Health Services Commissioner Sanjay Katkar conducted a detailed review meeting in Pune to assess the readiness of medical facilities and emergency response systems for the Wari.

The review focused on healthcare arrangements across Pune, Satara, Solapur and Pandharpur, including the deployment of medical teams, first-aid centres, ambulance services, medicine stocks, manpower planning and emergency response mechanisms for the pilgrims.

During the meeting, Director of Health Services Dr Vijay Kandewad presented details of the healthcare initiatives planned for the Wari. District Health Officers, Civil Surgeons and medical administrators from Pune, Satara, Solapur and Pandharpur also made presentations on the preparations being undertaken in their respective jurisdictions.

Addressing the officials, Katkar emphasised that the Wari is not merely a religious tradition but also an opportunity to serve devotees with dedication and compassion. He instructed authorities to ensure that every pilgrim receives prompt, transparent and accessible healthcare services. He also directed officials to provide adequate facilities for doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and volunteers deployed on Wari duty.

The commissioner reviewed the healthcare services provided during last year’s Wari and instructed officials to incorporate lessons learned and address past challenges through improved planning. He urged ASHA workers, health assistants and frontline healthcare staff to function as “health ambassadors” and actively reach out to devotees along the route.

Special emphasis was placed on addressing common health concerns among pilgrims, including fatigue, foot injuries, dehydration, fever, diabetes, hypertension and age-related ailments. The Public Health Department has planned to provide first-aid facilities, medicines and ambulance services at intervals of every five kilometres along the Wari route.

Katkar also stressed the importance of direct interaction with pilgrims, encouraging healthcare teams to enquire about their well-being, hydration, medication compliance and any health-related concerns. He said that healthcare services should reach every devotee undertaking the spiritual journey to seek Lord Vitthal’s blessings.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Dr Sandeep Sangale, Deputy Directors Dr Kailas Baviskar, Dr Babita Kamalapurkar and Dhoom, Pune Division Deputy Director Bhagwan Pawar, senior health officials from Pune, Satara and Solapur districts, medical superintendents and representatives of the 108 ambulance service.