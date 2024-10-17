Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Urges Strict Adherence to Model Code of Conduct for 2024 Elections |

“The assembly election – 2024 programme has been declared, and the model code of conduct should be implemented scrupulously for conducting a fearless and unbiased election,” directed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district collector and district returning officer Dilip Swami to the officers. He was addressing a meeting of the officers at the district collectorate on Wednesday.

Municipal commissioner G Srikanth, ZP CEO Vikas Meena, CP Praveen Pawar, SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, resident district collector Vinod Khirolkar, deputy district collector Devendra Katke, additional municipal commissioner Ranjeet Patil, additional CEO Dr Sunil Bhokare, DCP Prashant Swami, additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, and other officers were present.

Officers Directed to Enforce MCC

The officers were informed about the implementation of the model code of conduct and the action to be taken after the periods of 24, 48, and 72 hours after implementation. They were directed to ensure that hoardings, foundation stone boards, political flags, publicity material, and advertisements were removed from the establishments. Action should be taken against those breaching the norms, such directives were issued.

Srikanth informed that efforts are being taken to implement the model code of conduct effectively in the assembly constituencies coming under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation, including voter awareness and the facilities to be provided at the polling booths. Meena also informed about the preparations for the election in the rural areas.

Swami directed that the model code of conduct should be implemented with proper coordination with various departments. The officers should study the information and the rules prescribed for the election.