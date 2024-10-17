 Nashik: 15 Assembly Constituencies in District Set to Go Polls on November 20
Voting in Nashik's 15 assembly constituencies will be held on November 20, 2024, with the vote counting set for November 23, 2024. A total of 50,28,072 registered voters are expected to participate in the district.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024, and the Model Code of Conduct is now active in the state, including Nashik district. Voting in Nashik's 15 assembly constituencies will be held on November 20, 2024, with the vote counting set for November 23, 2024. A total of 50,28,072 registered voters are expected to participate in the district.

At a press conference, District Election Officer and Collector Jalaj Sharma urged citizens to exercise their right to vote. Accompanying him were Deputy Election Officer Dr. Shashikant Mangarule, Resident Deputy Collector Rajendra Wagh, and Deputy Collector Tukaram Hulawle (Administration).

Nashik has a total of 50,28,072 registered voters, including 25,99,839 male, 24,28,113 female, 120 third-gender, and 8,811 military voters. This timeline sets the stage for a smooth and organized election process, ensuring all eligible voters in Nashik can participate in this important democratic exercise.

There will be 4,919 voting places and seven auxiliary stations in the Nashik district. A team consisting of one constable, three polling officers, and a presiding officer will oversee each voting place. To guarantee a seamless electoral process, 27,000 officials and staff will be deployed in total.

As voters get ready to choose their members for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Nashik district is preparing for a seamless and well-run election process.

15 Constituencies in Nashik District

- 113- Nandgaon

- 114- Malegaon Central

- 115- Malegaon Outer

- 116- Baglan

- 117- Kalwan

- 118- Chandwad

- 119- Yevla

- 120- Sinnar

- 121- Niphad

- 122- Dindori

- 123- Nashik East

- 124- Nashik Central

- 125- Nashik West

- 126- Deolali

- 127- Igatpuri

